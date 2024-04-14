Charlotte non-profits celebrates new community center with spring festival

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte non-profit will soon have a new permanent community center in Plaza Midwood. They celebrated the milestone with a spring festival on Saturday.

Arts+ is taking over the space where The Plaza Presbyterian Church once sat. That’s where The Plaza, Parkwood Avenue and Mecklenburg Avenue meet.

The festival had musical performances from faculty and students, and budding musicians could try different instruments in a “musical petting zoo.”

“We’re just really excited to be here, to be part of the neighborhood,” said Devlin McNeil, president and executive director for Arts+. Our goal in the next few years is this will be our home, and a home to the community.”

The community could take tours of the new space during the festival, including a sound installation in the sanctuary space.

Arts+ has operated for the last 50 years. They offer private lessons, summer camps, and community outreach programs all to get people more involved with art.

