‘Know what’s below’ before starting a spring yard project, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE — Before planting flowers or installing a fence in the wonderful weather this weekend, remember to call 811 and know what’s below ground!

Many homeowners take advantage of the warming weather in April and begin yard improvement projects. April is also National Safe Digging Month.

“Every April, many homeowners and construction crews begin projects that involve digging, and with that, we see an increase in emergency calls for cut utility lines,” said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and president of Duke Energy’s natural gas business.

Duke Energy says underground electric and natural gas lines were hit over 10,300 times in 2023 when people began digging projects without calling 811.

Damaging these lines can cause dangerous situations and close down roads.

“In addition to potential danger and expense of damaged utilities, many incidents lead to road closures and evacuations, and they can tie up police, fire and other emergency resources,” Weisker said.

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, shared an information video about how 811 works.

By calling the 811 system, local utilities can send a crew to mark where utility lines run below ground. If planning to put a shovel to dirt, you should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins.

(WATCH: First responders, swift water rescue teams train for hurricane season)

First responders, swift water rescue teams train for hurricane season

©2024 Cox Media Group