Charlotte non-profits struggle with rising homelessness among older adults

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte non-profits are seeing a rise in older adults experiencing homelessness, attributing the increase to economic pressures and inflation.

This issue was underscored this week as 71-year-old John Baker, displaced by a fire that destroyed his mobile home in Mint Hill, moved into a new apartment on Wednesday.

Baker’s journey to stable housing involved months of effort from several local organizations after a kitchen fire left his home unlivable.

His displacement comes amid broader concerns from non-profits that more people, over 70, are facing housing insecurity across the city.

Baker faced an impossible decision after a fire started while he was cooking and left his mobile home unlivable. He was forced to sleep in his vehicle.

“I slept in my car for two or three nights, and it was when it was cold,” Baker said.

Baker called the 988 crisis hotline for help, which connected him to local non-profits. Several organizations collaborated to secure Baker’s new apartment.

These included Freedom Fighting Missionaries, Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte, Just Do It Movement, and Hearts United for the Good.

Kenneth Robinson, with Freedom Fighting Missionaries, was part of the effort to help Baker. His organization initially helped Baker get a hotel room, moving him out of his car.

Robinson noted the particular difficulties in assisting older adults like Baker.

“It takes great patience because of his age, because of his health conditions, and he is not technology literate. He doesn’t even have an email address,” Robinson said.

He also emphasized the widespread nature of the problem, stating, “This exists. Our senior citizens are out here in the city of Charlotte, displaced.”

The non-profits also provided financial assistance to secure the apartment and donated furniture. Baker expressed deep gratitude for the support.

“When they put their hand out and said we will help you, I said God bless you and thank God,” Baker said.

He now feels a renewed sense of purpose and comfort in his new home.

“I really feel like enjoying life again, because it’s been so rough,” Baker said, adding, “This is beginning to feel like home, and it’s one of the best homes I’ve ever lived in.”

While successfully assisting Baker, the collaborating organizations highlighted ongoing challenges in their work. Nonprofits are finding it harder to continue their efforts as their budgets become tighter.

They told Channel 9 that a lot of this situation relates to the economy and inflation, pricing people out of their homes.

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