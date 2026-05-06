Woman hit by SUV outside late father’s home wants charges upgraded

NORWOOD, N.C. — A Norwood woman is demanding answers and stronger charges after she said a driver hit her with an SUV outside her late father’s home, leaving her hospitalized for weeks and unable to attend his funeral.

Ronda Watkins said her father had just died, and family members gathered at his home.

That was when she said the suspect drove down the road and hit her in front of her father’s house.

“All I know, I was in pain,” Watkins said. “I was in pain, and I was angry, because I wanted to know why, why you over here?”

Watkins has many questions for the suspect, Shelly Russell.

Norwood Police arrested Russell moments after she hit Watkins with her SUV on Vincent Street on March 23, according to court documents.

“You had an opportunity to leave, but you didn’t leave,” Watkins said.

Family members had already called the police after Russell showed up at the home. The suspect made comments about the recent death of Watkins’ 87-year-old father. Russell circled the area in her SUV.

Watkins said her father was close to Russell; however, the family didn’t support the relationship.

“Next thing you know, my sister says, I went up in the air, and I came down,” Watkins said.

She spent three weeks in the hospital.

“I missed my daddy’s funeral,” Watkins said. “I missed everything because of something that should’ve never, ever happened.”

She has difficulty moving her hand.

“My foot was fractured,” Watkins said. “I got a deep cut on there. That’s the reason I’m walking with this (walker).”

Russell has since posted bond for four charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Watkins said she’s enlisted the help of civil rights activist John Barnett to hopefully get charges upgraded.

“Right now, I just feel like they need to get her for attempted murder, because I feel like this was premeditated,” Watkins said.

Watkins hopes something can be done.

“I thank God I’m here because it could’ve been worse,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the suspect is not facing an attempted murder charge.

The district attorney said the investigation is ongoing.

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