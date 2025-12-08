Charlotte offers grants to develop skilled workforce for transportation projects

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte’s Office of Workforce Development is offering two grants under the Skilled to Build initiative to develop a skilled workforce for future transportation projects and connect employers to talent, training, apprenticeships, and upskilling opportunities.

“This is a historic opportunity for Charlotte, and, as we begin to enhance our transportation and transit system, we want to ensure that residents and businesses are equipped to meet the demand for upcoming jobs and infrastructure needs,” Danielle Frazier, special assistant to the city manager for Workforce Development, said. “Creating economic mobility of this scale is a significant undertaking that will require us to strategically align with the right partners to implement our Mobility Workforce Readiness Plan.”

The initiative is part of two programs launching this month that focus on economic opportunity and impact as the city prepares for city-led mobility and infrastructure contracts coming by way of the voter-approved one-cent sales tax referendum.

The tax is estimated to generate $19.4 billion over the next 30 years to enhance public transportation and roadway infrastructure across Mecklenburg County.

