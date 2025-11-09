Meck County transit tax advocate talks next steps

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County voters came out in favor of a 1% sales tax increase to improve and expand the city’s railroad and bus system.

Fifty-two percent of voters agreed. Now, it’s time to raise the sales tax and generate 19 billion over the next 30 years for transit.

The tax was backed by heavy hitters like Governor Josh Stein, the CEO of Atrium, the Carolina Panthers, and Mayor Vi Lyles.

One man has lived and breathed the tax for the last five years: Larry Shaheen.

Shaheen spoke to the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno about the journey and what’s next for transit.

>>In the video at the top of the page, watch Bruno’s full interview with Shaheen.

