Charlotte organization concerned federal funding cuts will hurt their mission

CHARLOTTE — Workers at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy are concerned federal funding cuts will hurt their mission.

CCLA represents low-income residents in the Charlotte Metro, as well as homeless veterans and unaccompanied child migrants.

Staff members told the Charlotte Observer they have already had grand cuts, and they fear more could be on the way.

This comes as Congress is working to avoid a government shutdown.

Republicans said a bill filed over the weekend gives time to codify cuts made by Elon Musk.

However, Democrats argue that the legislation does nothing to protect programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

The deadline to avoid a shutdown is Friday night.

VIDEO: Small business owners in Charlotte face uncertainty over federal funding freeze

Small business owners in Charlotte face uncertainty over federal funding freeze

©2025 Cox Media Group