Union County detectives stop Lancaster man’s planned meetup with minor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Union County intercepted a planned meetup with a minor and arrested a Lancaster man on charges related to online solicitation of a child.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined Timmy Hall had been communicating with children online. They said he sent explicit images of himself and attempted to arrange an in-person meetup.

Timmy Hall

Thankfully, detectives were able to take Hall into custody before any meeting could occur.

Hall has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and solicitation of a child by computer. He’s being held at the Union County Detention Center with no bond.

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