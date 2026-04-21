Waxhaw woman accused of stabbing pregnant victim expected back in Charlotte soon

CHARLOTTE — A woman accused of stabbing a pregnant woman outside the Harris Teeter in Cotswold last month has been released from a Florida jail and is expected to be extradited back to Charlotte soon.

Police in Florida arrested Marvina Butler-Hardy, of Waxhaw, late last month, and she has been waiting to be brought back to Charlotte to face the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, and battery of an unborn child.

Butler-Hardy was booked into the Flagler County jail in Florida and on Tuesday morning, that jail’s website indicated she was released, likely to be extradited back to Charlotte soon.

Marvina Butler-Hardy

She stabbed the pregnant woman on March 18 in the parking lot at the Cotswold Village shopping center, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Channel 9 spoke to the victim after the attack.

The 38-year-old victim said she was getting her toddler out of her car.

That’s when she said Butler-Hardy pulled out of the space behind her, stopped her car, got out, cursed at her, and attacked her with a knife.

She and her unborn child are OK.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested the suspect on March 30 after getting a Be On the Lookout call for her vehicle because she was wanted on warrants from Mecklenburg County. Butler-Hardy was driving along Interstate 95. Troopers took her into custody without incident.

“I’m hoping this charge is enough to keep her behind bars, that’s for sure,” the victim told Channel 9. “The amount of mug shots you see of this woman. You wouldn’t think that she would be on the streets.”

Butler-Hardy has a long criminal history.

Channel 9 is monitoring when she will appear at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

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