CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has officially moved from the Queen City.

The company left a 55-acre site in Uptown that has been floated for a new Carolina Panthers stadium one day.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry opened a new facility in Oakboro earlier this month and celebrated on Thursday. The cast-iron, plastic pipe manufacturer has more than 530 employees at the plant.

There are no current plans for the Old Pipe and Foundry Company.

