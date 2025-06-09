Charlotte police officer charged with DWI after speeding stop

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says an officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with driving while impaired over the weekend.

According to CMPD, officer Jonathan Nicholas was stopped by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Sunday in Burke County for allegedly speeding. Troopers then arrested Nicholas for DWI.

CMPD didn’t release any more details about Nicholas’ arrest.

Channel 9 is reaching out to the highway patrol for more information on what Nicholas is accused of.

CMPD says its Internal Affairs Division is looking into the arrest. Nicholas was placed on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

According to CMPD, Nicholas has been with the department since August 2012. Earlier this year, he was one of four officers involved in a deadly shooting on Headquarters Farm Road.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings shared a statement on Monday, saying: "Upholding the law is a constant commitment, not just something done during an officer’s shift. I am disheartened to learn of the arrest of Officer Nicholas because it represents a deviation from the commitment all officers make when we take our oath and pin on this badge. We are held to a higher standard as law enforcement officers, whether we are on or off duty. Any behavior that falls short of that commitment compromises public trust and should not be tolerated.”

