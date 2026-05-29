Charlotte pool hall owner charged with meth trafficking, illegal gambling

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested on Sunday for running a pool hall, which he used to run illegal gambling operations and sell meth out of, police said.

Bom Romah

Bom Romah was charged with:

Maintaining vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances (felony)

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He posted a $50,000 bond.

CMPD initially reported that the illegal activities happened at a vape shop. Officials later clarified it happened at a nearby pool hall.

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