Charlotte pool hall owner charged with meth trafficking, illegal gambling

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested on Sunday for running a pool hall, which he used to run illegal gambling operations and sell meth out of, police said.
Bom Romah was charged with:
- Maintaining vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances (felony)
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He posted a $50,000 bond.
CMPD initially reported that the illegal activities happened at a vape shop. Officials later clarified it happened at a nearby pool hall.
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