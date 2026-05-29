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Charlotte pool hall owner charged with meth trafficking, illegal gambling

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte smoke shop owner charged with meth trafficking, illegal gambling
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested on Sunday for running a pool hall, which he used to run illegal gambling operations and sell meth out of, police said.

Bom Romah

Bom Romah was charged with:

  • Maintaining vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances (felony)
  • Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

He posted a $50,000 bond.

CMPD initially reported that the illegal activities happened at a vape shop. Officials later clarified it happened at a nearby pool hall.

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