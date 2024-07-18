Charlotte program aims to support minority-owned businesses

CHARLOTTE — From documentaries about the history West End, to commercials with Panther’s legends, Charlotte video production company Loyd Visuals is all about telling stories.

“We’ve been around for 8 years now. We started in 2016 really with my two younger brothers and we’ve grown our team to six full-time employees,” said co-owner Khaleel Loyd.

Loyd explained that the video production company is opening a new space in Camp North End on Saturday.

It’s a big business move. Loyd credits in part to what he learned through Amp Up Charlotte, a months-long course hosted by the city to support minority-owned business owners.

“To be able to learn about other businesses to be surrounded by subject matter experts, to be surrounded by entrepreneurs in the program. That’s been extremely helpful and has led to the success that we have achieved now,” Loyd explained.

The city said Amp Up Charlotte has become so popular that they now offer the program twice a year.

“Success looks different for each business owner. for some business owners, they’ve been able to double or triple their revenue. And most importantly create more jobs in the local community,” said City of Charlotte Economic Development Specialist Anika Ellis.

To apply for the program you must be an ethnic minority business owner, owning at least 51% of the business.

You must also meet an annual revenue and employee requirement, be in business for at least two years, and be willing to attend the seven-month course.

Lloyd said he has always dreamed of success, but what they have been able to pour into the community is what really matters.

“Last year we spent over a quarter of a million dollars just within our community in terms of hiring minority-owned vendors,” Lloyd explained. “It’s great being able to offer job opportunities in our community, has been one of the most rewarding parts of our a business owner.”

If you want to apply for AMP Up Charlotte the deadline is Friday at 12 p.m.

