Charlotte rapper arrested at outlets on gun, domestic violence charges

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte rapper is behind bars again for alleged domestic violence and gun charges. Farran Harrison, known online as 10Cellphones, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, undercover police officers were at Charlotte Premium Outlets when they recognized Harrison while he shopped at the Under Armour Store.

Officers said they knew Harrison had an arrest warrant and went to place him in custody. However, he pulled away and tried to flee on foot.

Harrison was eventually taken to the ground and arrested. He was later found to be in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Officers said Harrison has been charged with domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.

Harrison releases music under the alias 10Cellphones and has nearly 100,000 followers between SoundCloud and Instagram.

In April, Harrison was arrested after police found two grenades, ammo, and 20 pounds of marijuana in his Uptown apartment.

At the time, detectives said he was known by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for allegedly posting videos online threatening to blow up police cars.

VIDEO: Man accused of threatening police had grenades, guns, and drugs in Uptown apartment

