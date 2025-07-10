Charlotte remains committed to climate goals despite losing federal incentives

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte sent a statement Thursday saying the city remains committed to its climate goals regardless of federal policy changes that will make meeting those goals more expensive.

The goals, laid out in the recently updated Strategic Energy Action Plan, include transitioning the city’s light-duty fleet to electric, reducing citywide emissions by 72%, and installing 600 MW of renewable energy in the city over the next 10 years.

That plan relies heavily on EV purchases and solar installations, which will become more expensive in the coming months as President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” phases out federal incentives for the technology by the end of this year.

Specifically, the solar investment tax credit, which was set at 30% of the cost of installation, expires at the end of December, and the $7500 EV tax credit expires on September 30, 2025.

Losing these credits for making clean energy investments could cost Charlotte hundreds of thousands more in 2026. For example, the city authorized the purchase of 45 EVs in June. Were those purchases made after September 2025, the city would lose out on $337,500 in tax credits.

City leaders are working to defray the cost of these investments in other ways. The Solarize program, which launched in June, aims to use bulk purchasing alongside other city and county businesses and residents to reduce costs for everyone.

In response to our questions about how federal policy changes could impact the city’s efforts to meet its climate goals, the city sent a statement saying in part:

“We’re looking at real, community-based strategies to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency, and create good-paying green jobs. We’re focusing on how we can make an impact locally and making sure residents see the benefits of sustainability in their everyday lives.”

