CMPD charges 4th suspect in deadly stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested and charged a fourth person tied to a deadly stabbing on Aug. 3 at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte.

Milton McKnight, 36, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with Jeremy Mouzon’s death, police said.

Milton McKnight

The attack happened inside Mouzon’s apartment off Sugar Creek Road near Eastway Drive, according to court documents.

The suspects broke into the apartment, stabbing him, and ran after Mouzon who was trying to escape. He got into a truck, which he drove up East Sugar Creek near North Davidson Street. Surveillance video showed another car pull up and someone got out then stabbed Mouzon, according to court records.

Mouzon was stabbed 13 times, his family said.

Three others were charged, as well.

Kwamane Herriott-Cox, 35, and Jermaine Hicks, 40, and Marcus Worrell, 25, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, burglary and felony conspiracy.

VIDEO: Charlotte stabbing victim pursued and killed; suspects charged with murder