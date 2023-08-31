Charlotte Rescue Mission needs $500,000 to complete new shelter

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Rescue Mission said they are just six months from completing its $36 million men’s shelter in Uptown Charlotte.

However, despite public funding and private donations since it broke ground last year, the rescue mission said it’s still $500,000 short.

They said they serve roughly 340 people a year, but the current site is nearly 100 years old.

“We are desperately in need of a new facility,” Sharon Bremer with Charlotte Rescue Mission said.

