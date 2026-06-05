CHARLOTTE — Taste of Charlotte returns to Uptown this weekend.

As North Carolina’s largest food festival, Taste of Charlotte is offering more than 100 menu items for sampling from some of the best restaurants the city has to offer.

The festival will take place on Tryon Street from Brooklyn Village Avenue to Trade Street. Food Lion is the title sponsor for the seventh year, bringing a mix of family entertainment, shopping, live music, kid’s activities and a wide array of beer and wine offerings.

Admission to the festival is free for all attendees. In order to sample food and beverages, guests must purchase festival coins. These coins are available on the Taste of Charlotte App and at the Capital One Coin Booths located along Tryon Street. The app can be downloaded from the festival’s website.

Taste of Charlotte also offers live entertainment at multiple stages. Bands will play music from the 80s and 90s, including pop, rock and country genres. Community dance and cheer groups will also perform.

There will also be a tavern and wine cellar where guests can enjoy local brews.

Along with the food, the Artist Marketplace will offer shopping from local artists, offering handcrafted designs ranging from home accents and local jams to candles and custom jewelry.

The festival is open rain or shine. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival will close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

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