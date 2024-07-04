Charlotte resident stuck in Jamaica following Hurricane Beryl landfall

JAMAICA — Hurricane Beryl is taking aim at Mexico after hammering several Caribbean Islands, including Jamacia.

That’s where a Charlotte woman got caught up in the storm and is now working her way back home.

“The last 24 hours was very frightening. I didn’t know what to expect because I really hadn’t gone through a hurricane before,” south Charlotte resident Hope Drummond said.

Drummond traveled to Jamaica last week for a class reunion and extended her trip to spend time with family. She says she wishes would have walked back on that choice had she known what was coming.

“I don’t live here so I just, I didn’t like the fact that I was trapped or stuck in a place and I couldn’t make my way home. That was a very, very tough to digest,” Drummond said.

Hurricane Beryl, a powerful category 4 storm, swept through the south coast of Jamaica on Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the island, leaving seven people dead.

Drummond said she is on the north coast of the country in a town called Duncans, about 30 minutes from Montego Bay.

“I was really worried,” Drummond said. “I was because initially I didn’t think it was going to happen. So as the time got closer, I realized that it will happen.”

She was supposed to fly back to Charlotte this week but her flight was canceled.

“In the lowland areas, you know, trees are down you know, power lines and you know, it’s not a pretty sight -- put it that way,” Drummond said.

Drummond says she lost connection and was unable to reach loved ones back home for hours but says she is safe and will fly back to the Queen City this weekend.

