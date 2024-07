CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Beryl has caused widespread damage across several Caribbean islands.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that Samaritan’s Purse, a local relief organization, is sending supplies to people in Grenada who have lost nearly everything.

VIDEO: Man searches for good Samaritan who rescued him after car crash

‘A real angel’: Man searches for good Samaritan who rescued him after car crash

©2024 Cox Media Group