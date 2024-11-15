Charlotte slides again on annual list of top US real estate markets

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte continued to slide on a closely watched list of the nation’s top real estate markets for the upcoming year.

The Queen City placed at No. 18 on the list of overall real estate prospects in 2025. That list is part of the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2025 report, which is put together by Urban Land Institute — a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that focuses on real estate and land use — in conjunction with professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A year ago, the Charlotte metro landed at No. 13 on the list — down from No. 10 in 2022, No. 6 in 2021 and No. 5 in 2020.

Charlotte came in behind Raleigh/Durham in real estate prospects for 2025. That market ranked at No. 12.

