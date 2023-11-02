Charlotte Symphony bringing shows to neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE — If you haven’t gone to see the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra yet, they might just be coming to you soon.

The CSO got a new custom trailer that can hold dozens of musicians on a mobile stage, and our partners at the Charlotte Observer report that the group will be performing concerts in various neighborhoods around the Queen City.

The symphony is using $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan to construct the mobile stage.

The musicians plan to “meet people where they are, break down barriers, celebrate the work of local artists and performers, and make live orchestral music accessible to individuals who may not typically attend concerts at our traditional venues,” CEO David Fisk said in a statement provided to the Observer.

So where are the concerts going to be?

They’ll go to different neighborhoods in the city’s “corridors of opportunity,” which are areas identified by city officials as under-invested areas of Charlotte.

So far, the following dates are scheduled, according to the Observer:

April 28 at the Latin American Coalition, 4938 Central Ave.

May 5 at Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church, 700 W. Sugar Creek Road

May 12 at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, 3241 New Renaissance Way

June 21 at Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center, 2647 Freedom Drive

Six more performances will be held next fall, and those dates will be announced next year.

