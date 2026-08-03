LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Taylorsville man and woman face multiple felony charges following a July 20 home invasion involving a baseball bat. Nicole Renee Simpson, 42 and Joshua Scott Simpson, 43, were arrested after an encounter in the 900 block of Hatchett Road, the sheriff said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects entered the home and assaulted a victim inside. During the incident, the pair destroyed property and stole electronic devices before they left the scene.

Taylorsville duo assaults victim inside home, destroys property, sheriff says From left: Joshua Scott Simpson, Nicole Renee Simpson

Both individuals were charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy. Simpson faces an additional count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.Simpson is being held on a $101,000 secured bond. Simpson received a $200,000 secured bond. Both suspects were placed in the Harven Crouse Detention Center.

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