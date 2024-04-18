Charlotte Symphony Orchestra takes show on the road across the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road.
The CSO is using a 40-foot mobile stage to set up mobile performances in streets, parks, and plazas across the Queen City.
It’s called the CSO Roadshow, and the first performance is happening after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in one of Charlotte’s “Corridors of Opportunity.”
The ribbon-cutting starts at noon Thursday at The West Complex, which is on W. Trade Street near Beatties Ford Road. The CSO will unveil its mobile stage and then have a performance by its musicians.
The CSO Roadshow will play a few more concerts in the coming weeks:
- 3 p.m. April 28, at the Latin American Coalition
- 3 p.m. May 5, at the Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
- 5 p.m. June 21, at the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center
The orchestra will update its concert schedule on its page at this link.
