Charlotte Symphony Orchestra takes show on the road across the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road.

The CSO is using a 40-foot mobile stage to set up mobile performances in streets, parks, and plazas across the Queen City.

It’s called the CSO Roadshow, and the first performance is happening after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in one of Charlotte’s “Corridors of Opportunity.”

The ribbon-cutting starts at noon Thursday at The West Complex, which is on W. Trade Street near Beatties Ford Road. The CSO will unveil its mobile stage and then have a performance by its musicians.

The CSO Roadshow will play a few more concerts in the coming weeks:

3 p.m. April 28, at the Latin American Coalition

3 p.m. May 5, at the Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church

5 p.m. June 21, at the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center

The orchestra will update its concert schedule on its page at this link.

