CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s tech scene is getting a boost.

Vestige Software, a growing AI-driven firm, has relocated its headquarters from Waxhaw to just outside of Uptown.

The company has expanded its 6-person team to 20, with more plans to grow, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

One investment firm, CBRE, ranks the Queen City among the top for tech job growth.

VIDEO: How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte

How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group