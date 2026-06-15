Carolina Hurricanes win first Stanley Cup in 20 years

CHARLOTTE — A Stanley Cup is coming to Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Las Vegas Knights in a 3-0 shutout to take home the trophy.

While the final game was in Las Vegas Sunday night, there was plenty of excitement here in Charlotte.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with fans in NoDa, who witnessed the victory 20 years in the making.

“This is a moment I’ve waited for for 20 years,” said Lindsay Haigler, a fan. “We play together as a team, we don’t rely on superstars. It’s fun to watch the brotherhood on the ice, how it all comes together to lead us to the final.”

Hurricanes center and captain Jordan Staal earned the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Final.

He scored in each of the first five games in the series.

He was the first Hurricane to hoist the Stanley Cup Sunday night.

Governor Josh Stein was at T-Mobile Arena, cheering the Canes on from the stands.

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