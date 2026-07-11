Charlotte ToolBank executive honored as 2026 MLS Hometown Hero

CHARLOTTE — The executive director of Charlotte ToolBank, Maureen Kreuger, is one of four nonprofit leaders chosen as a 2026 Major League Soccer Hometown Hero.

The honor celebrates nonprofits and their leaders who serve the Carolinas.

Each MLS Hometown Hero will receive a $15,000 grant to support their nonprofit’s mission. The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will also match those grants.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban spoke with Kreuger Friday morning. Watch the video above to learn more about the award and the Charlotte ToolBank’s mission.

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