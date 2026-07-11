Water line break in Anson County causes new outage

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Another water line broke in Anson County Saturday morning, officials said.

This comes after a water main break and dayslong outage that drained the county’s supply and exposed long-standing infrastructure problems.

According to Anson County Government, Saturday’s outage started after a line break on Highway 74. The county says it’s currently impacting Misty Road, Sommerset Road and Boylin Road.

Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.

Chairman Jamie Caudle said the issue was caused by the complete depressurization of the system. Because of the aging infrastructure, it’s hard to withstand the process of pressurizing it again, leading to leaks and breaks.

Caudle says about 50 homes are affected overall.

Water is estimated to be fully restored across the county early next week. Leaders say they are hoping for Monday or Tuesday.

Residents who do have water are under a boil advisory and are being asked to conserve it.

The county also provides water to the town of Marshville in Union County. They have not yet reconnected the system. Marshville is relying on the Town of Wingate for water as a result. Town leaders advised residents they may experience a decrease in water pressure.

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