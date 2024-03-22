Charlotte tourism leaders vie for CIAA Football Championship

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte tourism leaders have their eyes on championship college football in the Queen City.

The Political Beat has learned the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have submitted a bid to land the CIAA Football Championship.

Durham also submitted a bid.

The championship is currently held in Salem, Virginia.

The CIAA is seeking host cities for 2025 through 2027.

As previously reported, the CIAA basketball tournament likely isn’t returning to Charlotte any time soon. Baltimore’s mayor announced that the Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournament extended its run in Baltimore for 2024 and 2025 following a successful first year in 2022.

The tournament was held in the Queen City for 15 consecutive years, but it moved to Baltimore in 2022.

