Charlotte traffic stop leads to 4 arrests, guns seized, one with conversion device

CHARLOTTE — A traffic stop in Charlotte recently led to four arrests and the seizure of four firearms. One of the seized weapons was equipped with a switch device, classifying it as a weapon of mass destruction and another was reported stolen.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the North Tryon Division officials said the vehicle involved had been pulled over for a revoked tag.

Officials stated that proactive policing helps remove dangerous weapons from the community.

“This is another strong example of how proactive policing keeps dangerous weapons off our streets,” CMPD officials said. “By addressing violations as they occur, officers are able to intervene early, prevent potential acts of violence and remove illegal firearms before they can be used to harm others.”

Rodney Lamar Monteith Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Jaheim Jayqwan Murphy, 22 and Kishawn Shamarcus Agee, 18, were both arrested. They were each charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested. The juvenile faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting officers.

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