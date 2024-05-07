Charlotte Water hosting public meetings for feedback on Catawba River transfer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water is planning for the future, and with as much growth as the Queen City has seen it means an increased need for clean water.

The city of Charlotte wants to increase the amount of water it transfers from the Catawba River Basin by about 30 million gallons per day, going from 33 million to 63 million.

The basin serves areas like Hickory, Albemarle, and communities in South Carolina, so officials from Charlotte are hosting public meetings in several spots to hear feedback and concerns from neighbors.

Here’s when and where the meetings are taking place:

Hickory - Wednesday, May 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library, 706 1st Street SW

Charlotte - Thursday, May 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Water HQ, 4100 W Tyvola Road

Albemarle - Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at EE Waddell Community Center Banquet Room, 621 Wall Street

Florence - Wednesday, May 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Francis Marion University Frank B. Lee Nursing Building, 4822 E. Palmetto Street

Camden - Thursday, May 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Catery on Broad, 514 Rutledge Street

