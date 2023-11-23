Charlotte woman wins $100,000 off Cash 5 ticket sold in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — A Charlotte woman took home $100,000 off a Cash 5 lottery ticket, a release said.

Beverly Hurston, of Charlotte, won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion.

Hurston won the money on Nov. 8 in the first of four drawings. The ticket was bought at Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill.

She got her prize on Wednesday and took home $71,250 after taxes.

The last Cash 5 drawing is set for Dec. 1 .

