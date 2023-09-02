$1.2 million lottery ticket sold at Charlotte grocery store

RALEIGH, N.C. — Friday night, a $1.2 million lottery ticket was sold at a Charlotte grocery store.

Lottery officials said the Cash 5 ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive.

The ticket then matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing.

The winner of the jackpot has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

According to lottery officials, since a winning ticket was sold on Friday, Saturday’s jackpot was reset to $100,000.

