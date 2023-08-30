Local

Charlotte ZIP code among nation’s hottest for housing

By Charlotte Business Journal
The views of Ballantyne from the 16th floor rooftop area at Hestia, a high-end Asian fusion restaurant with a sushi bar.

CHARLOTTE — Just three places in the Carolinas appear in a new ranking of the hottest ZIP codes in America for housing — and one is in Charlotte.

South Charlotte’s 28277, which includes neighborhoods such as Piper Glen, Raintree, Providence Crossing and Ballantyne, lands at No. 42 on Realtor.com’s list of the 50 hottest ZIP codes.

Realtor.com based that analysis on market demand, measured by unique viewers per property on its website, and pace, which takes into account the number of days a listing remains active. It used listing data from January to June for the ranking. ZIP codes that made the cut are areas seeing both high demand and quick-selling homes, Realtor.com says.

