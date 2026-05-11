Police searching for armed home invasion suspect in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department is searching for Michael Cody Wilson after officers said he forced his way into an occupied home early Saturday morning while armed with a sawed‑off shotgun.

The home invasion happened around 5:55 a.m. on May 9 in the Lake Montonia area.

According to investigators, Wilson threatened and terrorized the resident before stealing property and fleeing on foot.

A multi‑agency search recovered several items believed to be connected to the crime, including the sawed‑off shotgun, a face mask, and gloves, in a wooded area nearby.

K9 units and drones were deployed, but Wilson has not been found.

Wilson is described as a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches, with multiple tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Police say Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Kings Mountain Police at 704‑734‑0444.

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