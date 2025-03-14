Charlotte’s best restaurants according to Southern Living

CHARLOTTE — In a nod to the Queen City becoming a top food destination in the South, popular lifestyle magazine Southern Living recently named its picks for the best restaurants in Charlotte.

The magazine characterizes Charlotte’s dining scene as creative and diverse offering everything from Southern staples to Ethiopian to sushi.

The list featured 27 picks but two spots mentioned — Haymaker and Letty’s on Shamrock — have permanently closed their doors.

Here’s Southern Living’s list of best restaurants in Charlotte:

300 East

300 East Blvd.

300east.net

Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant

3007 Central Ave.

abugidacafe.com

Albertine

Duke Energy Plaza at 525 S. Tryon St., Suite #125

albertinerestaurant.com

Bird Pizzeria

510 E. 15th St.

birdpizzeria.com

Brooks Sandwich House

2710 N Brevard St.

Facebook page

Counter-

2001 W. Morehead St., Suite D

counterclt.com

Customshop

1601 Elizabeth Ave.

customshopfood.com

Eddie’s Place Restaurant & Bar

617 S. Sharon Amity Road

eddiesplacerestaurant.com

Ever Andalo

3116 N. Davidson St.

everandalo.com

Fin & Fino

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100 (also at Birkdale Village in Huntersville)

finandfino.com

Flour Shop

530 A Brandywine Road

flourshopfood.com

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St.

haberdish.com

Hello, Sailor

20210 Henderson Road in Cornelius

hellosailornc.com

Hestia Rooftop

14819 Ballantyne Village Way

hestiarooftop.com

Lang Van

3019 Shamrock Drive

L’Ostrica

4701 Park Road

lostricaclt.com

Mama Ricotta’s Italian Restaurant

601 S. Kings Drive AA

mamaricottas.com

Mert’s Heart & Soul

214 N. College St.

mertscharlotte.com

Optimist Hall

1115 N. Brevard St.

optimisthall.com

PrimeFish

11212 Providence Road W., Unit B

primefishclt.com

Restaurant Constance

2200 Thrift Road

yourfarmsyourtable.com/reservations

Salted Melon Market & Eatery

815 Providence Road and 100 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 107

saltedmelon.com

South 21 Drive In

3101 E. Independence Blvd.

south21drivein.net

Supperland

1212 The Plaza

supper.land

Tacos El Nevado

4715 Central Ave. and 4640 South Blvd.

tacoselnevadonc.com

VIDEO: Restaurant Constance offers ‘serenity at the table’

Restaurant Constance offers ‘serenity at the table’





©2025 Cox Media Group