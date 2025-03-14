Charlotte’s best restaurants according to Southern Living

CHARLOTTE — In a nod to the Queen City becoming a top food destination in the South, popular lifestyle magazine Southern Living recently named its picks for the best restaurants in Charlotte.
The magazine characterizes Charlotte’s dining scene as creative and diverse offering everything from Southern staples to Ethiopian to sushi.
The list featured 27 picks but two spots mentioned — Haymaker and Letty’s on Shamrock — have permanently closed their doors.
Here’s Southern Living’s list of best restaurants in Charlotte:
300 East
300 East Blvd.
Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant
3007 Central Ave.
Albertine
Duke Energy Plaza at 525 S. Tryon St., Suite #125
Bird Pizzeria
510 E. 15th St.
Brooks Sandwich House
2710 N Brevard St.
Counter-
2001 W. Morehead St., Suite D
Customshop
1601 Elizabeth Ave.
Eddie’s Place Restaurant & Bar
617 S. Sharon Amity Road
Ever Andalo
3116 N. Davidson St.
Fin & Fino
135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100 (also at Birkdale Village in Huntersville)
Flour Shop
530 A Brandywine Road
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St.
Hello, Sailor
20210 Henderson Road in Cornelius
Hestia Rooftop
14819 Ballantyne Village Way
Lang Van
3019 Shamrock Drive
L’Ostrica
4701 Park Road
Mama Ricotta’s Italian Restaurant
601 S. Kings Drive AA
Mert’s Heart & Soul
214 N. College St.
Optimist Hall
1115 N. Brevard St.
PrimeFish
11212 Providence Road W., Unit B
Restaurant Constance
2200 Thrift Road
yourfarmsyourtable.com/reservations
Salted Melon Market & Eatery
815 Providence Road and 100 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 107
South 21 Drive In
3101 E. Independence Blvd.
Supperland
1212 The Plaza
Tacos El Nevado
4715 Central Ave. and 4640 South Blvd.
VIDEO: Restaurant Constance offers ‘serenity at the table’
©2025 Cox Media Group