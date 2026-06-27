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Charlotte’s big banks clear Fed’s recession scenario

By Charlotte Business Journal
Bank of America, Truist Financial and Wells Fargo are among 32 large U.S. banks that passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among 32 large U.S. banks that passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, confirming the institutions could absorb hundreds of billions of dollars in losses during a severe economic downturn.

The results, released June 24, show large banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession while continuing to lend to households and businesses.

Despite absorbing more than $708 billion in total loan losses under the year’s hypothetical scenario, capital declined only 1.6% points in aggregate, staying above minimum capital requirements.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

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