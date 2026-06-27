Charlotte’s big banks clear Fed’s recession scenario

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among 32 large U.S. banks that passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, confirming the institutions could absorb hundreds of billions of dollars in losses during a severe economic downturn.

The results, released June 24, show large banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession while continuing to lend to households and businesses.

Despite absorbing more than $708 billion in total loan losses under the year’s hypothetical scenario, capital declined only 1.6% points in aggregate, staying above minimum capital requirements.

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