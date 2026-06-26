If CMS Board fires Superintendent Crystal Hill, taxpayers could be on the hook

CHARLOTTE — Since becoming the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent in 2023, Dr. Crystal Hill has overseen academic gains, helped secure a record-setting $2.5 billion bond for school construction, and has healed the relationship between Mecklenburg County and the school district, with the county fully funding the district’s budget requests for the last four years. But for reasons that aren’t totally clear yet, Hill is in the crossfire, and her future is in doubt.

As Channel 9 reported on Thursday, the board is turning to a powerful law firm to investigate Hill. School Board Chair Stephanie Sneed is declining to share specifics but claims the allegations are serious.

“The board became aware of allegations that were concerning to us and related to administrative and operational oversight,” Sneed said last week.

Hill has shown no signs that she is going to step down. Her contract, which began in December 2025, was just extended to 2029. So, that means, if the board wants her gone, they are going to have to fire her. Documents reviewed by Channel 9 show that it could come at a price.

Hill’s contract says the board may place her on temporary leave with pay or reassign her duties in exceptional circumstances. That’s what’s happening right now. The contract says this includes whether she is being investigated for alleged inappropriate conduct.

There are three key scenarios to pay attention to in this contract: resignation, termination for convenience, and termination for just cause.

If Hill resigns, she must give a 60-day notice, but the board can make her departure date sooner. In this scenario, she will get paid up until her final day.

The most expensive option is if the board fires Hill for convenience.

When Hill signed her first contract in 2023, it required the board to pay her for three months if they chose to fire her. But a year later, the board amended her contract to require nine months of pay, and last year, the board changed this to a full year’s pay.

Then there is firing for cause. The contract lists eight possibilities for this, including neglect of job duties, violation of board policies, dishonesty, and insubordination.

If the board tries to fire Hill for cause, she can ask for a hearing where she and her attorney get an hour to address the board and ask questions. The board then would get one final say on whether to proceed with the termination. There is no additional severance if fired for cause. Hill would only be entitled to her unpaid salary and benefits.

While there is uncertainty about what, if anything, this law firm will find. At least one former board member has called into question Hill’s leadership.

Melissa Easley wrote a scathing post on Facebook last week.

“I won’t miss her,” she said. “I won’t miss the condescension. I won’t miss the dismissiveness. And I certainly won’t miss watching the teacher’s voice get systematically weakened while being told everything was fine.”

Hill’s current salary is around $318,000, but her contract says it will increase to more than $340,000 when the budget passes.

In a statement after being placed on leave, Hill said she is looking forward to the review being finished and continuing to serve the students, teachers, and families of CMS.

When the CMS School Board fired former Superintendent Earnest Winston for convenience in 2022, his contract called for two years of pay. He earned more than $576,000. Former Superintendent Clayton Wilcox resigned with no additional severance.

©2026 Cox Media Group