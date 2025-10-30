Charlotte’s CATS makes voting easier with fare-free Election Day service

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will offer fare-free rides on all services to polling locations across the region on Election Day, Tuesday.

This initiative aims to facilitate voter participation by providing easy access to polling stations.

Riders can use the CATS-Pass app to plan their routes and track rides in real-time.

While the rides are free, parking fees will still apply at the MAA LoSo Parking Garage unless riders have a valid CATS monthly, weekly, or day pass for validation. Round-trip and one-way fares are not eligible for parking validation at this location.

For any questions or concerns regarding the fare-free service, passengers can contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.

