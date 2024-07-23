Local

Charlotte’s housing inventory makes Covid recovery

By Charlotte Business Journal

Buyers should see more options this summer in Charlotte's housing market.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s supply of homes for sale continues to grow this summer.

The latest report from Canopy Realtor Association showed that inventory levels across the 16-county region increased to 7,968 as of July 5. That’s up 7%, or by 523 properties, from a month ago and up 39.7%, or by 2,264 homes, from a year ago.

ALSO READ: Proposed ‘Teacher Village’ would create affordable housing for CMS teachers

Canopy noted in its report that the region’s number of active listings is on par with the nearly 7,600 homes for sale in April 2020 — before the pandemic upended the market.

The Charlotte region now has a 2.3-month supply of homes on the market — up from a 1.6-month level in July 2023. While that remains well below the six-month level for a balanced market, it marks improvement from early 2022 — right before mortgage interest rates started to rise — when supply levels were only about two weeks.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Proposed ‘Teacher Village’ would create affordable housing for CMS teachers

Proposed ‘Teacher Village’ would create affordable housing for CMS teachers


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read