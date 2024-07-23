Charlotte’s housing inventory makes Covid recovery

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s supply of homes for sale continues to grow this summer.

The latest report from Canopy Realtor Association showed that inventory levels across the 16-county region increased to 7,968 as of July 5. That’s up 7%, or by 523 properties, from a month ago and up 39.7%, or by 2,264 homes, from a year ago.

Canopy noted in its report that the region’s number of active listings is on par with the nearly 7,600 homes for sale in April 2020 — before the pandemic upended the market.

The Charlotte region now has a 2.3-month supply of homes on the market — up from a 1.6-month level in July 2023. While that remains well below the six-month level for a balanced market, it marks improvement from early 2022 — right before mortgage interest rates started to rise — when supply levels were only about two weeks.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Proposed ‘Teacher Village’ would create affordable housing for CMS teachers

Proposed ‘Teacher Village’ would create affordable housing for CMS teachers





©2024 Cox Media Group