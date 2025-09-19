Charlotte’s Latin American Festival aims to bring culture and community together

CHARLOTTE — The 35th Annual Latin American Festival is set to take place this Saturday at the Ballantyne Bowl, celebrating Hispanic arts and culture from noon to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature live music, activities for kids, and a variety of delicious food, offering a vibrant celebration for the whole family.

“It’s not only a way to celebrate your culture but also helps our organization serve our community because it’s also a fundraiser that helps us sustain the organization,” said José Hernández París, Director of the Latin American Coalition.

The event is organized by the Latin American Coalition and serves as a significant fundraiser to support their community services.

Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with performances and activities that highlight the rich cultural heritage of Latin America.

It’s taking place from noon to 9 p.m.

