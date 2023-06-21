Charlotte’s Micro Center set to open by early 2024

CHARLOTTE — We don’t have an exact date to start the countdown yet, but computer geeks across the Carolinas can start getting hyped for the opening of Charlotte’s first Micro Center.

Channel 9 reported earlier this year when Micro Center announced it was expanding into the Queen City. The company is leasing over 40,000 square feet next to the Home Depot at Woodlawn Marketplace in south Charlotte.

An update from Micro Center this week says the store will have its grand opening by “early 2024.” The store will bring more than 30,000 items in stock, including laptops, desktops, PC parts, and Apple products.

Micro Center calls itself “Tech Heaven,” and if you ask anyone who’s ever built their own computer, it’s not an inaccurate description. The store is known for some of the best deals on computer hardware like processors, graphics cards, motherboards, and all the RGB lights your computer case can possibly handle.

Many of Micro Center’s best deals are only available in a store, and they often beat the best prices you can find from online resalers. The subreddit r/buildapcsales tracks when sought-after parts go on sale, and it regularly features discounts that can only be found inside a Micro Center.

According to PCPartPicker.com, prices on computer parts reached a peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ve started to ease in certain categories. Graphics cards are still the most expensive components when building a new PC, but products like RAM and solid-state drives have seen prices drop by nearly half since early 2022.

The closest Micro Center to Charlotte as of now is in the Atlanta area, more than three hours away. For those in eastern North Carolina and Virginia, the Charlotte location will likely cut trips to Micro Center in half.

You can see all of the locations and the products available at Micro Center’s website.

