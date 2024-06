CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s oldest LGBTQ+ nightclub is set to reopen, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

The Scorpio will be moving into the former RSVP South End location on Fairwood Avenue.

The Scorpio closed in November after 55 years due to development plans.

However, an official reopening date has not been announced.

