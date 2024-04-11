Charlotte nightclub fined after Instagram post shows sex act inside

CHARLOTTE — A nightclub and hookah lounge in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte was hit with a $1,000 fine after someone recorded a sex act taking place inside the building.

The North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission is fining the Haze Bar and Lounge on Central Avenue, according to state officials.

According to an incident report, officials got a tip that a public Instagram account posted a video showing a sex act involving two people on a couch inside the club on December 3.

The report says an employee at Club Haze admitted to law enforcement that the incident happened about three weeks before the video was posted. The video hasn’t been removed from Instagram as of Thursday.

Two people were charged with ABC violations, including sexual conduct, according to the incident report.

Channel 9 has reached out to Haze Bar and Lounge for a comment on the fine. Check back for updates.

