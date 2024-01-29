Charlotte’s Steve Wilks heads to Super Bowl

CHARLOTTE — A former Carolina Panther and Charlotte native will be on football’s biggest stage a year after he was hired by the San Fransisco 49ers.

Steve Wilks, former interim coach and longtime staffer for the Panthers, will join former Panthers quarterback Christian McCaffrey in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, both as members of the 49ers team.

Wilks began with the Panthers in 2012 as an assistant coach. In 2022, he took over as coach after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start to the season.

Following Wilks’ promotion, the Panthers won six of their last 12 games, finishing in a tie for second place in the NFC South after the team started the season 1-4.

In February of 2023, after learning he wouldn’t get the full-time job, he was hired by the 49ers as their defensive coordinator.

Wilks attended West Charlotte High School, which is very proud to celebrate their alum.

He stayed in North Carolina to play football at Appalachian State University before beginning his coaching career at Johnson C. Smith.

Congratulations to the former Panthers for making it to the 58th Super Bowl!

