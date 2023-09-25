Charlotte’s tennis bid coming up short of $130 million incentives target

CHARLOTTE — The $30 billion state budget passed by the N.C. General Assembly this week includes $20 million for a proposed tennis center in Charlotte.

That’s the good news for the local effort behind that facility.

And the bad? Backers had hoped for $25 million, or even as much as $30 million, to boost the available public funding for the project to $125 million to $130 million, or roughly one-third of the anticipated construction cost.

Charleston-based Beemok Capital, owner of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, has been in talks with Charlotte-area government and business leaders for the past nine months about possibly moving the annual event here as soon as 2026. To do that, Beemok and city and county leaders proposed building a $400 million tennis center in The River District in west Charlotte.

