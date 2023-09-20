Local

Western and Southern Open could be one step closer to coming to Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Proposed River District tennis stadium A new state-of-the-art professional tennis stadium has been proposed for the River District in west Charlotte. Charleston businessman Ben Navarro is pitching the stadium and campus, along with the relocation of the Western & Southern Open, which is commonly known as the Cincinnati Masters.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte could be one step closer to landing the Western and Southern Open and building a state-of-the art tennis facility in the River District .

State lawmakers are earmarking $20 million for the project, Channel 9 has learned. The city and county have already committed a combined $95 million to the project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Game, set, match: City agrees to invest $65M in River District tennis complex

Local leaders expect a decision from tournament leaders on whether they will move the event to the Queen City in the next few months.

The Western and Southern Open is currently being held in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(WATCH BELOW: Commissioners approves $30M in contributions to major tennis complex in the River District)

Commissioners approves $30M in contributions to major tennis complex in the River District

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read