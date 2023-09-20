Western and Southern Open could be one step closer to coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte could be one step closer to landing the Western and Southern Open and building a state-of-the art tennis facility in the River District .

State lawmakers are earmarking $20 million for the project, Channel 9 has learned. The city and county have already committed a combined $95 million to the project.

It's official: The North Carolina budget includes $20 million for Project Breakpoint.



The money would go to the River District tennis facility project as Charlotte tries to lure the Western & Southern Open away from Ohio #ncpol #CLTCC @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ySdidIhkCk — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 20, 2023

Local leaders expect a decision from tournament leaders on whether they will move the event to the Queen City in the next few months.

The Western and Southern Open is currently being held in Cincinnati, Ohio.

