Chase out of Mooresville ends in multiple car crash on I-77, troopers say

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 77 North was down to one lane Thursday morning due to a multiple car crash just before Clanton Road.

All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash started just after 5 a.m. as a chase from Mooresville. The reason for the chase is not yet known.

MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor tracked backups towards Tyvola Road as a result of the crash.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 killed in crash on I-485 in north Charlotte

1 killed in crash on I-485 in north Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group