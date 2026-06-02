NC lawmakers considering bills to limit HOA power

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina lawmakers are considering at least three bills involving homeowners associations. Two would restrict HOAs. The other would involve tracking of complaints.

One bill says HOAs can’t tell you what to do regarding gardens, solar panels, or building extra living space on your property -- like granny flats. “[This involves] the affordable housing crisis that we are facing and this could be part of the solution,” said Rep. Ya Liu. She a democrat who represents Wake County and is one of the primary sponsors of the bill.

Another bill would prevent HOAs from stopping people from running in-home daycares in those neighborhoods. “We want to make sure that we reduce as many barriers, we deregulate as many laws... they are getting in the way of families, friends, and neighbors who want to establish childcare homes,” said Sen. Jay Chaudhuri. He’s also a democrat who represents Wake County and is a primary sponsor of the bill.

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The other bill would require the N.C. Department of Justice to keep track of complaints against HOAs and submit a report to the General Assembly each year, including the number of complaints and the reason for them so lawmakers have the data to craft new laws. “We have heard so many complaints from all over the state,” Liu said. “Homeowners are not really happy how they are over-regulated by the HOAs so we want to do something about it.”

These three bills have bipartisan support. That doesn’t mean some people aren’t against them. But Action 9 hasn’t heard from critics. So -- if you have concerns about the proposed legislation -- email your thoughts to Action9@wsoctv.com.

Gardens/Solar Panels/ADUs: https://ncleg.gov/Sessions/2025/Bills/House/PDF/H1212v1.pdf

HOA Oversight in DOJ: https://ncleg.gov/Sessions/2025/Bills/House/PDF/H1174v1.pdf

Prevent HOA from prohibiting family child care homes: https://www.ncleg.gov/sessions/2025/bills/senate/pdf/s1051v1.pdf

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