Truck carrying live turkeys crashes in north Charlotte, 1 person seriously hurt

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling live turkeys crashed early Thursday morning in north Charlotte.
It happened at Sunset Road and Interstate 77 around 1 a.m.
Channel 9 was at the scene where dozens of birds, alive and dead, could be seen around the truck.
MEDIC confirmed it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
